Previous
Next
First Spark by selkie
Photo 2115

First Spark

It takes about 5 minutes after sunrise for the sun to appear above the buildings from where I am at Prince of Wales Park. Can you see that first spark??
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise