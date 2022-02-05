Previous
Shivering Sun by selkie
Shivering Sun

It's been a hard week for taking photos - I fell flat on my back a week ago walking on greasy snow, bruising my tailbone and getting a bump on the back of my head. Slowing recovering but feeling very apprehensive about going out. We have had several snowfalls with icy rain so pathways are a little dangerous. It has also been extremely cold - today was -16 c which means that even my camera battery did not like to be out! The sunrise was lovely today but it looked like even the sun was shivering. Stay warm folks!
Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
February 5th, 2022  
