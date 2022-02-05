Shivering Sun

It's been a hard week for taking photos - I fell flat on my back a week ago walking on greasy snow, bruising my tailbone and getting a bump on the back of my head. Slowing recovering but feeling very apprehensive about going out. We have had several snowfalls with icy rain so pathways are a little dangerous. It has also been extremely cold - today was -16 c which means that even my camera battery did not like to be out! The sunrise was lovely today but it looked like even the sun was shivering. Stay warm folks!