Misty Sunrise by selkie
Misty Sunrise

A bit of a hazy sunrise this morning but it still is so lovely to see the sun after the many days we have had this year with grey clouds.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
