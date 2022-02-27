Previous
Next
Golden Ice by selkie
Photo 2145

Golden Ice

You know it has been cold and windy when the ice coats the fence by the water edge. The glow from the rising sun turned everything golden!
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise