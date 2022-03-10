Previous
Sunrise and Sundog by selkie
Sunrise and Sundog

It doesn't happen often but when it does it is such a joy to see. The sundog happens when ice crystals in the atmosphere catch the rays of the rising sun.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Patricia McPhail

selkie
Patricia McPhail
