On the Move by selkie
On the Move

It's now possible to get the sun and the city in one shot. I'm always amazed at how quickly we are moving.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
*lynn ace
nice composition ... cool cityscape
April 16th, 2022  
