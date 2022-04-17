Previous
Easter Sunrise 2022
Easter Sunrise 2022

Our first in-person gathering in two years, we had 13 brave souls for our 17th Annual Easter Sunrise Service. It was cold and windy but the sun was glorious!
17th April 2022

Patricia McPhail

