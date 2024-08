My next book to read.

At our local fair today, I met the author of Graham Heights. He explained his creative process of writing. Fantasy and a little reality join for a series of journal type writings to tell the tale of this pretend settlement of Graham Heights. The map on display at this author's fair booth caught my eye because it represents the various sites included in the book. The lines appear to form an artistic touch to reflect book lover's day. I can't wait to start this book