Ceramic Deer by sewfree
31 / 365

Ceramic Deer

Trying out Zoom Burst Challenge with a ceramic deer with an air plant growing out of the top. This is an interesting technique that will take some practice. I used some edits to enhance the abstract look and zoom burst effect.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Marj

@sewfree
8% complete

Photo Details

