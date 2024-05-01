Sign up
Previous
Photo 3126
Blackberries in Office Garden
Blackberries ripening in the garden beside the office building which I hadn't noticed before today
1st May 2024
1st May 24
1
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3126
photos
7
followers
5
following
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
1st May 2024 12:09am
Tags
plant
,
fruit
,
blackberries
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like a few of them are ripe- I wonder if the birds will notice.
May 1st, 2024
