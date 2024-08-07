Sign up
Photo 3225
Chicken Tenders and Mac & Cheese
Lunch from the food truck that came by the office
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3225
photos
10
followers
6
following
1
1
365-Project
COOLPIX L105
7th August 2024 12:00am
Tags
food
,
chicken
,
lunch
,
chicken tenders
,
mac&cheese
,
macandcheese
,
tenders
Barb
ace
Okay! It's dinnertime here and now I am VERY hungry! LOL
August 8th, 2024
