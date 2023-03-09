Previous
Day 67: Sugar Goes To Paris by sheilalorson
Photo 1528

Day 67: Sugar Goes To Paris

I literally had no inspiration today so I took yet another cat photo. Found a fun filter and viola! Photo of the day!
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Sheila Lorson

@sheilalorson
I live a simple life in Connecticut with my husband of 20 years and our 14 year old son, Max. Growing up my father...
Photo Details

