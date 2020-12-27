Sign up
133 / 365
Skyfire
The sky is showing its dramatic side for an audience of Joshua Trees.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
1
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
133
photos
58
followers
45
following
36% complete
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
27th December 2020 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
mountain
,
sunset
,
sun
,
landscape
,
joshua tree
Van
Wow amazing red sky. It looks like it’s on fire. Very gorgeous. 😍
December 28th, 2020
