Previous
Next
Corbicula by sherimiya
136 / 365

Corbicula

The word means "pollen basket" and functions to allow the bee to store the harvested pollen until its return to the hive. I watched this one tend to its collection as it visited several blossoms on a backyard tree.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Such a beautiful closeup! Love that wing detail.
December 31st, 2020  
Ricksnap ace
Fantastic closeup with great detail
December 31st, 2020  
SwChappell ace
Wow, that is a fantastic macro, so sharp and so much detail! I can't imagine getting close enough for that sort of shot, I am a chicken with flying stinging things
December 31st, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
fabulous detail
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise