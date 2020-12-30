Sign up
Corbicula
The word means "pollen basket" and functions to allow the bee to store the harvested pollen until its return to the hive. I watched this one tend to its collection as it visited several blossoms on a backyard tree.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Tags
flower
bee
macro
pollen
insect
corbicula
marlboromaam
ace
Such a beautiful closeup! Love that wing detail.
December 31st, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
Fantastic closeup with great detail
December 31st, 2020
SwChappell
ace
Wow, that is a fantastic macro, so sharp and so much detail! I can't imagine getting close enough for that sort of shot, I am a chicken with flying stinging things
December 31st, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous detail
December 31st, 2020
