141 / 365
Foretell
There's no crystal ball to show us what the future has in store but the first Monday of the year brought lots of rain and then a little peek of sunshine; a perfect start so far.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
2
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
141
photos
62
followers
46
following
38% complete
Tags
plant
,
water
,
backyard
,
drop
,
raindrop
,
droplet
,
sphere
Milanie
ace
Fabulous focus!
January 5th, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
Perfection!
January 5th, 2021
