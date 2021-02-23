Sign up
191 / 365
Your Neighborhood
I encountered these wild plum (or apple?) blossoms on the trail this morning. No one takes care of them and yet they burst forth in an explosion of bright white in the dark early morning to brighten my day.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
2
1
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
191
photos
79
followers
46
following
52% complete
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
23rd February 2021 7:32am
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
nature
,
flower
,
spring
,
trail
,
wild
,
cherry blossom
,
apple blossom
,
plum blossom
Milanie
ace
They are so beautiful against the blue sky.
February 24th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
February 24th, 2021
