Your Neighborhood by sherimiya
191 / 365

Your Neighborhood

I encountered these wild plum (or apple?) blossoms on the trail this morning. No one takes care of them and yet they burst forth in an explosion of bright white in the dark early morning to brighten my day.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
52% complete

Milanie ace
They are so beautiful against the blue sky.
February 24th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
February 24th, 2021  
