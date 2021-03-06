Sign up
202 / 365
White
I know I'm taking too many cherry blossom pictures but since they are at their peak right now and the flowers will be gone in a few short days, I'll enjoy them while I can.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
2
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
202
photos
79
followers
46
following
55% complete
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
6th March 2021 12:51pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
flowers
,
branches
,
cherry blossoms
,
plum blossoms
Shutterbug
ace
Thanks for them. I am enjoying them also.
March 7th, 2021
Van
Pretty blossom. Nice focus on the pink stamen, it really stands out against the white petals of the blossom.
March 7th, 2021
