White

I know I'm taking too many cherry blossom pictures but since they are at their peak right now and the flowers will be gone in a few short days, I'll enjoy them while I can.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Shutterbug ace
Thanks for them. I am enjoying them also.
March 7th, 2021  
Van
Pretty blossom. Nice focus on the pink stamen, it really stands out against the white petals of the blossom.
March 7th, 2021  
