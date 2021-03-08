Previous
Bug by sherimiya
204 / 365

Bug

...and ranunculus. Why, when you plant a variety of bulbs, do they all come up white? They are pretty but I do hope I get at least one other color.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It is lovely! I hope you get another color for your sake too.
March 9th, 2021  
