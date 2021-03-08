Sign up
Discuss
204 / 365
Bug
...and ranunculus. Why, when you plant a variety of bulbs, do they all come up white? They are pretty but I do hope I get at least one other color.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Tags
nature
,
bulb
,
flower
,
spring
,
blossom
,
garden
,
ranunculus
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It is lovely! I hope you get another color for your sake too.
March 9th, 2021
