Previous
Next
Windy by sherimiya
208 / 365

Windy

I tried to get the center of this flower in focus while the long stem and all the leaves in the background were swaying in the wind. Even the petals are out of focus. I kind of like the effect.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise