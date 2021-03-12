Sign up
Windy
I tried to get the center of this flower in focus while the long stem and all the leaves in the background were swaying in the wind. Even the petals are out of focus. I kind of like the effect.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
spring
,
society garlic
