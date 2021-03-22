Previous
Salty by sherimiya
218 / 365

Salty

Rusty nail on a sun-bleached fence. Though it almost feels like summer, this long focal length keeps the future out of focus.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
eDorre Andresen ace
Just love this shot!
March 23rd, 2021  
