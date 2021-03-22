Sign up
218 / 365
Salty
Rusty nail on a sun-bleached fence. Though it almost feels like summer, this long focal length keeps the future out of focus.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
1
1
sheri
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
22nd March 2021 3:40pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
nail
,
fence
,
palm
,
turquoise
,
salty
eDorre Andresen
ace
Just love this shot!
March 23rd, 2021
