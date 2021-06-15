Sign up
303 / 365
Stages
I can see all the life stages of bloom on this one succulent stalk. One week until the official first day of summer and I can't wait.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
0
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
303
photos
88
followers
46
following
83% complete
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
15th June 2021 4:32pm
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
blooms
,
flower
,
garden
,
succulent
