Anticipation by sherimiya
329 / 365

Anticipation

Let's take a break from wasps and caterpillars to appreciate the fruit of our gardening efforts. Soon we will be enjoying homegrown tomato salads🍅
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

