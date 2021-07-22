Sign up
339 / 365
Peachy
Each new day that arrives on the sparkling sea is a beautiful one.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
1
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
22nd July 2021 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sea
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
city
,
palm tree
,
pacific
,
honolulu
,
diamond head
Van
I agree, such a beautiful seascape and I love the palm tree leaning in towards the frame.
July 23rd, 2021
