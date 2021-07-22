Previous
Peachy by sherimiya
339 / 365

Peachy

Each new day that arrives on the sparkling sea is a beautiful one.
22nd July 2021

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
92% complete

Van
I agree, such a beautiful seascape and I love the palm tree leaning in towards the frame.
July 23rd, 2021  
