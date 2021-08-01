Sign up
Splash, pt.4
Back to attempting wave action at the shoreline.
1st August 2021
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
water
sea
ocean
wave
spray
splash
Diana
ace
Wonderful splash and blues, it makes a great abstract.
August 2nd, 2021
