Previous
Next
reflections by shookchung
104 / 365

reflections

24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Abstract design within reality! Very clever! fav
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise