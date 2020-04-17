Previous
Ladybug 3 by shookchung
157 / 365

Ladybug 3

17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
43% complete

Photo Details

Caroline ace
Wonderful capture, and nice focus on the lady bug. I looked back over a number of your photos. You have a very unique style. I like it! Following
April 18th, 2020  
