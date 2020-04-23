Previous
Next
Smoke Tree Leaf by shookchung
163 / 365

Smoke Tree Leaf

23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful leaf and very nice photo of it. Love the symmetry.
April 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise