Iris - Greek word for a rainbow by shookchung
190 / 365

Iris - Greek word for a rainbow

20th May 2020 20th May 20

Shook Chung

@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
Maggiemae ace
The shape of this iris is so beautiful and elegant!
May 21st, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Wonderful pov. Love this shot of one of my favorite flowers. I did not know this about the word. Thank you.
May 21st, 2020  
