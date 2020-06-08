Previous
Next
Kindness by shookchung
209 / 365

Kindness

“Our days are happier when we give people a piece of our heart rather than a piece of our mind” —Unknown
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise