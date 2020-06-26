Previous
Next
stillness in the air by shookchung
227 / 365

stillness in the air

26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is a lovely image and suits the title
June 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise