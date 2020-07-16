Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
247 / 365
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shook Chung
ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
247
photos
46
followers
31
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Monique
ace
Like your composition
July 17th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Whats real and what's a shadow...!
July 17th, 2020
SandraD
ace
Shadow and subject become one. Lovely shot.
July 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Whats real and what's a shadow...!