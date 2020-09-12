Sign up
when blue sky was still a thing...
The smoke continues to bring our air quality into the unhealthy category. This photo was taken during my last walk outdoor on September 4 at the laguna.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Shook Chung
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
amyK
ace
A lovely shot. Hard to imagine the devastation the west coast is going through...
September 13th, 2020
