Previous
Next
when blue sky was still a thing... by shookchung
305 / 365

when blue sky was still a thing...

The smoke continues to bring our air quality into the unhealthy category. This photo was taken during my last walk outdoor on September 4 at the laguna.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
A lovely shot. Hard to imagine the devastation the west coast is going through...
September 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise