Previous
Next
Red tears by shookchung
33 / 365

Red tears

15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Love this branch that seems to have a mind of its own.
December 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise