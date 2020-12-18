Previous
Next
Shades of grey by shookchung
36 / 365

Shades of grey

18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Love the sculptural look of trees when they have no leaves.
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise