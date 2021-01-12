Previous
illusory by shookchung
61 / 365

illusory

Sometimes, the viewfinder captured image doesn't translate what we think we saw, more like our mind's story. But when do things start running haywire in our minds?
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Shook Chung

