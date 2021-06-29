Previous
Next
leaf on leaf by shookchung
229 / 365

leaf on leaf

29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Great capture of the shadow!
June 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise