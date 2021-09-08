Sign up
300 / 365
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Shook Chung
ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
Album
random muse
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
8th September 2021 4:30pm
Shutterbug
ace
Love the way you have the light on these leaves.
September 9th, 2021
