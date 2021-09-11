Previous
Next
tenderness by shookchung
303 / 365

tenderness

11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful gold on the dark background.
September 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise