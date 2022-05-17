Sign up
Photo 551
When you do things from your soul, you feel a river moving in you, a joy. – Rumi
17th May 2022
17th May 22
3
0
Shook Chung
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
Maggiemae
This comment applies in so many ways! The trick is know what is in your soul!
May 18th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
so beautiful
May 18th, 2022
Renee Salamon
Lovely image and quote
May 18th, 2022
