Previous
Next
Street art by shookchung
Photo 568

Street art

3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Oh, awesome! What a wonderful piece of public art that wall is.
June 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise