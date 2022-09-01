Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 658
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shook Chung
ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
1023
photos
72
followers
37
following
180% complete
View this month »
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
random muse
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
I always look forward to what you are going to find next. I love how you composed this to really emphasize the pattern on the edges of the petals. I think that is a beautiful and unique way to capture a flower.
September 2nd, 2022
amyK
ace
Beautifully captured
September 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close