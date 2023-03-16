Previous
Next
Flow by shookchung
Photo 854

Flow

16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
Very nice. I wish I was tiny enough to sit on the leaf.
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise