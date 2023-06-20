Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 950
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shook Chung
ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
1315
photos
72
followers
40
following
260% complete
View this month »
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
random muse
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2023 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the details.
June 21st, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Great pov.
June 21st, 2023
Sudo
Amazing details
June 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close