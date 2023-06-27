Previous
It tells a story... by shookchung
Photo 957

It tells a story...

27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the blue and the gold and I always love a story shot.
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise