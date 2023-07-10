Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 969
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shook Chung
ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
1334
photos
73
followers
40
following
265% complete
View this month »
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
random muse
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2023 8:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tia
ace
This is a very striking image with great colour.
July 11th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great effect. Favourite
July 11th, 2023
Annie D
ace
great colour and cool abstract
July 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close