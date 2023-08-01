Previous
by shookchung
Photo 992

1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Oh I like that, the pathway leading . . . where?
August 2nd, 2023  
Wylie ace
mystery destination!
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise