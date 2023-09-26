Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1048
It’s fall.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shook Chung
ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
1413
photos
68
followers
39
following
287% complete
View this month »
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
random muse
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th September 2023 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
Love the colours, composition and DoF
September 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close