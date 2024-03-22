Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1225
A photo from last Thursday to warm up the rainy grey day!
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shook Chung
ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
1590
photos
76
followers
40
following
335% complete
View this month »
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
random muse
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th March 2024 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
I do like the warm color tones. It is grey here today also. I love the combination of curves and lines.
March 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close