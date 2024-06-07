Previous
Reflection by shookchung
Photo 1300

Reflection

This photo was taken last year on June 7. The photo app on my iPhone showed it as a “one year ago” memory.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
I like the POV and composition. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise