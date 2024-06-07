Sign up
Photo 1300
Reflection
This photo was taken last year on June 7. The photo app on my iPhone showed it as a “one year ago” memory.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Shook Chung
ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
random muse
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th June 2023 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brian
ace
I like the POV and composition. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 7th, 2024
