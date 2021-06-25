Previous
X-ray clothes by sianharrison
16 / 365

X-ray clothes

I had an x-ray yesterday and was so pleased that because I wore just these clothes I didn’t have to change into a hospital gown. Straight into the wash with them now!
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Sian

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found this 365 project and am hoping to make it a record of my year, starting in June 2121.
